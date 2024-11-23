EFPIA Expands Membership To Drugmakers

As has been previously suggested, the European Federation ofPharmaceutical Industries and Associations, announced an enhanced new membership structure at its annual general meeting last month. As well as 16 European pharmaceutical industry trade associations, which until now have comprised the membership of the EFPIA, 40 pharmaceutical companies operating in Europe have been accepted as members.

The companies which have been accepted into the EFPIA as individual members have had to comply with the following criteria:

- do significant original research;