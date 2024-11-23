Epilepsy Market Sees Strong Growth

The epilepsy market remains a dynamic $2 billion global growth category,with the number of US prescriptions being written showing healthy mid-teen growth and a 20%-25% sales increase driven by higher-priced new therapies as well as expanded use in new indications such as bipolar depression, noted analyst Kenneth Kulju of UBS.
Selected established agents are showing robust gains, so that Warner-Lambert and Abbott Laboratories should continue to thrive in the current market, based on the expansion in the respective Neurontin (gabapentin) and Depakote (divalproex sodium) lines. There is also considerable opportunity for new entrants, Mr Kulju feels, so that emerging new products are compelling earnings drivers for a number of recent entrants to the category, such as Elan, through its Athena Neurosciences division, Glaxo Wellcome and Johnson & Johnson.
Emergence Of New Products Boosts Revenues After a lull of almost 20 years in the development of antiepileptic products, new drugs with potential utility as anticonvulsants as well as in other neurological indications are emerging.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze