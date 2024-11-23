Galanthamine Enters Ph III In USA For Alzheimer's

UK company Shire Pharmaceuticals has reported that its developmental drug for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Reminyl (galanthamine hydrobromide), has moved into Phase III clinical trials in the USA. The study is being undertaken by Johnson & Johnson's Belgian subsidiary, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, which is acting as Shire's codevelopment and licensing partner for the drug.
Enrollment of patients into the US study has already begun, according to Shire, which is itself conducting a Phase III trial of the drug in Europe. Updating on the status of this trial, Shire noted that recruitment of the 500-patient target population is complete, and results should be available in mid-1997. The company expects to file for approval "in the next 36 months or earlier."
Galanthamine is among a series of second-generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitors which are hoping to improve upon the performance of Warner-Lambert's Cognex (tacrine), which has toxicity problems and which provides symptom benefits for between nine and 18 months. It is hoped that galanthamine and other new drugs will provide greater tolerability and a longer duration of action than tacrine, and that this will translate to greater therapeutic efficacy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze