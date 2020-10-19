Saturday 23 November 2024

Zentiva reinforces Greek presence

Generics
19 October 2020
zentiva-big

Czech Republic-based drugmaker Zentiva said today it is reinforcing its presence in Greece by signing a partnership with the company Lavipharm for representation, promotion, and distribution of its pharmaceutical products in Greece.

With an established presence in Europe, Zentiva continues to strengthen its capabilities and service offering for people, by partnering with Lavipharm.

"We are very proud to strengthen our presence in Greece where we want to play a key role by delivering more high-quality and affordable medicines that people depend on every day. Zentiva joined forces with Lavipharm to establish a ground presence in the country and strengthen Zentiva's position in Europe," said Xavier Lasserre, head of Commercial, Zentiva, adding: "Through this new partnership, we are convinced that the combination of our two businesses will bring value to patients in Greece."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Zentiva continues bold M&A strategy in Europe
25 October 2019
Generics
Zentiva acquires UK maker of generics
1 April 2019
Generics
Zentiva buying Romanian pharma company Solacium
13 March 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze