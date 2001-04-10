Friday 22 November 2024

Genmab antibodies showing promise say analysts; profitable by 2006?

10 April 2001

Analysts at Commerzbank have recently initiated coverage of Denmark'sGenmab with a buy rating and a favorable report on the company's progress on developing antibodies, which the study describes as potential "magic bullets" for the treatment and prevention of a variety of diseases.

Nevertheless, it is only in the past couple of years that the potential of antibodies has begun to be widely recognized as a result of the success of products such as IDEC/Genentech's Rituxan (rituximab), the latter's Herceptin (trastuzumab) and Centocor/Eli Lilly's ReoPro (abciximab). The first antibodies were mouse-derived only, say the analysts, and it was soon discovered that, on repeat administration, their efficacy was markedly reduced and, in some extreme cases, patients experienced severe hypersensitivity reactions.

Put in a nutshell, patients' immune systems were recognizing the mouse-derived antibodies as foreign and were rejecting them from the circulation, so subsequent antibodies have been developed with reduced levels of mouse protein and replaced with human antibody material. These come in the form of chimeric (40% mouse protein) and humanized antibodies (some 10%).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze