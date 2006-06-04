GSK moves to help poorest fight HIV/AIDS

UK-based GlaxoSmithKline, the world's second-largest drugmaker, has announced further action to help the world's poorest countries meet the unique challenges of HIV/AIDS. In keeping with its commitment to pass on cost savings in the manufacture of antiretrovirals, the company has reduced the not-for-profit prices of some of its HIV/AIDS medicines and introduced two new ARVs to its NFP offer.
The latest price reductions, effective from 1 July 2006, lower the NFP price of Ziagen (abacavir sulfate) including its pediatric formulation, and Trizivir (abacavir, lamivudine and zidovudine) up to 30%. Ziagen is currently recommended by the World Health Organization as a second-line treatment option and Trizivir is a triple fixed-dose combination particularly useful in patients co-infected by HIV and TB.
The price reductions are made possible, the firm says, by further improvements in the manufacturing process, as well as the economies of scale achieved. Differentiated packs for Ziagen tablets and Ziagen paediatric solution will be progressively introduced over the coming months. This will enable GSK, in partnership with governments and regulators, to help prevent illegal diversion of the products back to high price markets.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze