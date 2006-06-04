Friday 22 November 2024

GSK moves to help poorest fight HIV/AIDS

4 June 2006

UK-based GlaxoSmithKline, the world's second-largest drugmaker, has announced further action to help the world's poorest countries meet the unique challenges of HIV/AIDS. In keeping with its commitment to pass on cost savings in the manufacture of antiretrovirals, the company has reduced the not-for-profit prices of some of its HIV/AIDS medicines and introduced two new ARVs to its NFP offer.

The latest price reductions, effective from 1 July 2006, lower the NFP price of Ziagen (abacavir sulfate) including its pediatric formulation, and Trizivir (abacavir, lamivudine and zidovudine) up to 30%. Ziagen is currently recommended by the World Health Organization as a second-line treatment option and Trizivir is a triple fixed-dose combination particularly useful in patients co-infected by HIV and TB.

The price reductions are made possible, the firm says, by further improvements in the manufacturing process, as well as the economies of scale achieved. Differentiated packs for Ziagen tablets and Ziagen paediatric solution will be progressively introduced over the coming months. This will enable GSK, in partnership with governments and regulators, to help prevent illegal diversion of the products back to high price markets.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze