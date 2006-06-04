GSK moves to help poorest fight HIV/AIDS

UK-based GlaxoSmithKline, the world's second-largest drugmaker, has announced further action to help the world's poorest countries meet the unique challenges of HIV/AIDS. In keeping with its commitment to pass on cost savings in the manufacture of antiretrovirals, the company has reduced the not-for-profit prices of some of its HIV/AIDS medicines and introduced two new ARVs to its NFP offer.

The latest price reductions, effective from 1 July 2006, lower the NFP price of Ziagen (abacavir sulfate) including its pediatric formulation, and Trizivir (abacavir, lamivudine and zidovudine) up to 30%. Ziagen is currently recommended by the World Health Organization as a second-line treatment option and Trizivir is a triple fixed-dose combination particularly useful in patients co-infected by HIV and TB.

The price reductions are made possible, the firm says, by further improvements in the manufacturing process, as well as the economies of scale achieved. Differentiated packs for Ziagen tablets and Ziagen paediatric solution will be progressively introduced over the coming months. This will enable GSK, in partnership with governments and regulators, to help prevent illegal diversion of the products back to high price markets.