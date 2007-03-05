Friday 22 November 2024

GSK's Advair Diskus cuts death risk 17.5%

5 March 2007

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline says that study data published in the February 21 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine showed that chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients on its Advair Diskus 500/50 (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol) inhalation powder reduced their risk of death 17.5%, over three years, compared to those on placebo (p=0.052).

According to the firm, the findings of the TORCH trial showed several other important benefits of Advair compared with placebo. The agent significantly reduced the frequency of COPD-related exacerbations - defined as the worsening of symptoms requiring systemic steroids, antibiotics, or hospitalizations - 25% (p<0.001), as well as improvements in quality of life (p<0.001). Additionally, the study demonstrated that patients on Advair experienced significantly improved lung function over three years as measured by spirometry (p<0.001). Improving survival, reducing exacerbations and improving lung function are all primary goals in the management of patients with COPD, the firm noted.

Bartolome Celli, chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at St Elizabeth's Medical Center, USA, described these results as "extremely meaningful" as they consistently pointed to better outcomes for patients with the disease, which is under-diagnosed and could affect as many as 20 million people in the USA.

