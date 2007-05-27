GSK's Tyverb gets first European approval with nod from Swissmedic

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline says that its oral ErbB1 and ErbB2 dual inhibitor, Tyverb (lapatinib), has been approved in combination with capecitabine by Switzerland's regulatory authority, Swissmedic, for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer whose tumors overexpress ErbB2 and who have relapsed after, or not responded to, treatment with Roche's Herceptin (trastuzumab). This approval was based on a pivotal Phase III trial (EGF100151) in women whose disease had progressed following treatment with trastuzumab and other cancer therapies. The data showed that the median time-to-progression was 27.1 weeks on the combination of Tyverb and capecitabine versus 18.6 weeks on capecitabine alone (p=0.0001), while the response rate was 23.7% vs 13.9% (p=0.017). Further launches across Europe are expected in the second quarter.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze