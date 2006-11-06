GSK settles US Paxil suit with $63.8M payout

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to pay $63.8 million to settle a US law suit claiming that it promoted its controversial antidepressant Paxil (paroxetine) for pediatric use while withholding side effect information, reports the Associated Press. GSK denies the claims brought against it, which include that patients paid too much for the drug. US regulators started investigating Paxil in 2003, after an initial study seemed to suggest an increase in risk of suicidal thoughts and actions in children using the drug.