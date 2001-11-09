Higher drug prices forecast in Estonia

Press reports in Estonia claim that when the planned new healthinsurance legislation (Marketletter November 12) comes into force in the country, patients will have to pay more for cheaper medicines, as pharmaceutical companies will charge more for their products, reports the LETA news agency. The law is expected to set pricing limits for medicines.
The reports noted that, in order to reduce expenditures on medicines, the sick fund will set price limits on all medicines whose cost is partly covered by medical insurance. If producers sell the medicines at prices higher than the limits, then patients will have to pay the additional amount themselves.
One manufacturer, Nycomed, was cited as already having increased the costs of its morphine pills, with GlaxoSmithKline and Hoffman La-Roche also alleged to have increased the prices of their products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze