Hycamtin gets EU OK for cervical cancer

UK-based drug major GlaxoSmithKline says that the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) has approved its anticancer agent Hycamtin (topotecan HCl), in combination with cisplatin, for the treatment of patients with cervical carcinoma that recurs following radiotherapy. The clearance, which includes the compound's use by patients with stage IVB disease, comes with the caveat that those who have received prior cisplatin-based therapy "require a sustained treatment-free interval to justify treatment with the combination."
The firm said that the approval is based on the results of a Phase III trial, which showed that the combined regimen was more effective at treating cervical cancers that were not appropriate for curative treatment than cisplatin alone.
The EMEA's decision, which follows similar clearance by the US Food and Drug Administration (Marketletter June 26), builds on the list of oncology indications, which include ovarian and non-small cell lung cancer, for which the agent is approved.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze