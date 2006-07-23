India's Ranbaxy buys GSK's Spanish generics business Mundogen

India's Ranbaxy Laboratories, one of the top-10 global generic drug firms, has acquired the Spain-based Mundogen generics business of GlaxoSmithKline. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Commenting on the deal, Ranbaxy's chief executive, Malvinder Mohan, said that the "acquisition will further consolidate out presence in the rapidly-growing Spanish generic market and strengthen our product portfolio." The Indian group already has a subsidiary in Spain, where the generics market, according to IMS data, is valued at around 600.0 million euros ($751.6 million) and growing at 25% a year. This compares with a total pharmaceutical market worth 10.0 billion euros.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze