India's Ranbaxy eyes French generics mart

Leading Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories is seeking to acquire acompany in the French generic drugs sector, as part of its international expansion plans. It already has strong business operations in Germany and the UK, and last year set up a joint venture in Brazil (Marketletter August 7, 2000). According to India Infoline, Ranbaxy expects to achieve overseas sales of some $1 billion by 2004.
The Indian news service noted that Ranbaxy is gearing up to launch products in 12 European countries, and will introduce generic versions of SmithKline Beecham's (now GlaxoSmithKline) Augmentin (co-amoxiclav) and Aventis' Tarivid (ofloxacin), noting that the patent on the former has already expired in Germany and the UK and will do so in France in 2002.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze