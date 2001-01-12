India's Ranbaxy eyes French generics mart

Leading Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories is seeking to acquire acompany in the French generic drugs sector, as part of its international expansion plans. It already has strong business operations in Germany and the UK, and last year set up a joint venture in Brazil (Marketletter August 7, 2000). According to India Infoline, Ranbaxy expects to achieve overseas sales of some $1 billion by 2004.

The Indian news service noted that Ranbaxy is gearing up to launch products in 12 European countries, and will introduce generic versions of SmithKline Beecham's (now GlaxoSmithKline) Augmentin (co-amoxiclav) and Aventis' Tarivid (ofloxacin), noting that the patent on the former has already expired in Germany and the UK and will do so in France in 2002.