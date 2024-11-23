India's Ranbaxy Ups Stake In Chinese Venture

Indian pharmaceutical company Ranbaxy Laboratories has increased itsstake in its joint venture Ranbaxy Guangzhou China Ltd from 70% to 78% by subscribing to the rights shares offered by the Chinese joint venture partner, at a cost of $2.5 million.

Ranbaxy's vice president, finance, Vinay Kaul, was quoted by the Financial Express as saying the Chinese partners have renounced their rights and that his company would use the increase in equity to finance the JV's operations.

Expanding Product Range The Chinese JV, set up in 1995, has been focusing on the antibacterial sector and now proposes to expand into gastrointestinal products and later into the central nervous system market.