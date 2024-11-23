India's Ranbaxy Ups Stake In Chinese Venture

Indian pharmaceutical company Ranbaxy Laboratories has increased itsstake in its joint venture Ranbaxy Guangzhou China Ltd from 70% to 78% by subscribing to the rights shares offered by the Chinese joint venture partner, at a cost of $2.5 million.
Ranbaxy's vice president, finance, Vinay Kaul, was quoted by the Financial Express as saying the Chinese partners have renounced their rights and that his company would use the increase in equity to finance the JV's operations.
Expanding Product Range The Chinese JV, set up in 1995, has been focusing on the antibacterial sector and now proposes to expand into gastrointestinal products and later into the central nervous system market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze