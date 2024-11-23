J&J Buying Innotech

Johnson & Johnson is to acquire lens products, desktop lens castingsystems and related products company Innotech for $13.75 per share; the deal has already been approved by the boards of both companies. The agreement calls for J&J to begin a cash tender offer for all outstanding Innotech shares. Any shares not bought in the offer will be acquired for the same price in cash, in a second-step merger. Innotech has about nine million shares outstanding. Hambrecht and Quist analyst Robert Faulkner said that J&J could turn Innotech into a $100 million business, because it is service-sensitive and new distribution channels can easily be set up.