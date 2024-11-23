J&J Buying Innotech

Johnson & Johnson is to acquire lens products, desktop lens castingsystems and related products company Innotech for $13.75 per share; the deal has already been approved by the boards of both companies. The agreement calls for J&J to begin a cash tender offer for all outstanding Innotech shares. Any shares not bought in the offer will be acquired for the same price in cash, in a second-step merger. Innotech has about nine million shares outstanding. Hambrecht and Quist analyst Robert Faulkner said that J&J could turn Innotech into a $100 million business, because it is service-sensitive and new distribution channels can easily be set up.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze