The US Federal Trade Commission has withdraw its appeal Laboratory Corporation of America's (NYSE: LH) 2010 $57.5 million acquisition of Westcliff Medical Laboratories (The Pharma Letter December 3, 2010). Although LabCorp consummated the acquisition in June 2010, the FTC was seeking the federal court injunction to prevent LabCorp from integrating the companies pending the outcome of administrative litigation. The FTC also has withdrawn the matter from administrative adjudication - a step that stops the trial proceedings, but does not conclude the case.