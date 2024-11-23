Saturday 23 November 2024

Company Focus

LabCorp

Latest LabCorp News

Pharmaceutical
US FTC drops appeal to stop LabCorp and Westcliff merger
The US Federal Trade Commission has withdraw its appeal Laboratory Corporation of America's (NYSE: LH) 2010 $57.5 million acquisition of Westcliff Medical Laboratories (The Pharma Letter December 3, 2010). Although LabCorp consummated the acquisition in June 2010, the FTC was seeking the federal court injunction to prevent LabCorp from integrating the companies pending the outcome of administrative litigation. The FTC also has withdrawn the matter from administrative adjudication - a step that stops the trial proceedings, but does not conclude the case.   28 March 2011


Related News

Biotechnology
Vyriad collaborates with Novartis on in vivo CAR-T cell therapies
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
VBI recalls PreHevbrio and winds down operations
19 November 2024
Biotechnology
CSL shifts gene therapy focus, closes Pasadena site
19 November 2024
Biotechnology
Silence presents positive Phase II zerlasiran data at AHA
19 November 2024
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca selects Quell drug to progress in type 1 diabetes Treg cell therapy program
18 November 2024

Insights

Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
CatalYm gaining momentum with GDF-15 neutralizing approach
Biotechnology
CatalYm gaining momentum with GDF-15 neutralizing approach
Decoding big pharmas’ next move in a more complex China
Pharmaceutical
Decoding big pharmas’ next move in a more complex China

Company Spotlight

AlveoGene
A biotech start-up aiming to leverage a proprietary lentiviral gene therapy platform designed and developed by GTC specifically for inhaled delivery.

Latest News & Features of interest to LabCorp

Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
The nomination of Robert F Kennedy Jr — known as RFK Jr — for the role of US Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) President-elect Donald Trump sent shares in vaccine companies sharply downwards.   22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Vyriad collaborates with Novartis on in vivo CAR-T cell therapies
US clinical-stage biotech Vyriad has entered into a strategic collaboration with Swiss pharma giant Novartis to discover and develop in vivo chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies.   21 November 2024
Biotechnology
VBI recalls PreHevbrio and winds down operations
Massachusetts, USA-based firm VBI Vaccines has initiated a nationwide voluntary recall of PreHevbrio (hepatitis B vaccine), as it proceeds with bankruptcy and the shutdown of its operations.   19 November 2024
Biotechnology
CSL shifts gene therapy focus, closes Pasadena site
Australia’s CSL Limited plans to shut down its Californian R&D facility focused on cell and gene therapies by January 2025, signaling a shift away from ex vivo lentiviral-based technology.   19 November 2024
Biotechnology
Silence presents positive Phase II zerlasiran data at AHA
19 November 2024
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca selects Quell drug to progress in type 1 diabetes Treg cell therapy program
Privately-held UK firm Quell Therapeutics, which positions itself as a pioneer in developing engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies for serious medical conditions driven by the immune system, has announced that AstraZeneca has selected a candidate to progress in the type 1 diabetes (T1D) Treg cell therapy program.   18 November 2024
Biotechnology
UK regulator approves adapted Novavax jab
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved an updated version of Novavax’s Nuvaxovid jab targeting the latest subvariant.   15 November 2024
Biotechnology
M&A activity – CRISPR fuelling investor interest in gene editing
A Feature analyzing M&A, licensing and partnerships in gene editing as CRISPR therapeutics enter the market and present new opportunities for pharma growth.   15 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Vaccine firms slide on ‘catastrophic’ RFK Jr nomination
The share prices of Pfizer, GSK, Novavax and other vaccine companies were all markedly lower on Friday. This was not due to the publication of disappointing research results in the sphere, or an ominous stance taken by a major regulator on a key filing, but rather a political development that could spell trouble for the vaccines field as a whole.   15 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA nod for AADC deficiency gene therapy from PTC
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval of PTC Therapeutics’ gene therapy for the treatment of AADC (aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase) deficiency, making it the first-ever gene therapy approved in the USA that is directly administered to the brain.   14 November 2024

Latest In Brief for LabCorp

Pharmaceutical
$800 million investment planned at GSK Pennsylvania site
GSK has announced its largest US manufacturing investment to date, dedicated to producing medicines and vaccines.   25 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—AstraZeneca denies relocation claims for UK vaccine site
23 August 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—J&J draws line under Emergent row with $50 million
11 July 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Ginkgo to reduce headcount by a third
28 June 2024
Biotechnology
PolTREG’s type-1 diabetes Treg cell therapy PTG-007 demonstrates long-term safety and efficacy
24 June 2024
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—BARDA awards up to $500 million for vaccine clinical trials
15 June 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—EMA approves variation for Kite’s CAR-T cell therapies
6 June 2024
More In Brief >

Latest Relevant Ones To Watch News

VBI recalls PreHevbrio and winds down operations
Massachusetts, USA-based firm VBI Vaccines has initiated a nationwide voluntary recall of PreHevbrio (hepatitis B vaccine), as it proceeds with bankruptcy and the shutdown of its operations.   19 November 2024

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 25
27 October 2024
Lyell Immunopharma to acquire ImmPACT Bio
26 October 2024
Ocuphire buys Opus Genetics, grows gene therapy pipeline
24 October 2024
Merger to create global Treg company
18 October 2024
New RNA manufacturing firm has focus on Asia-Pacific region
16 September 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to August 9, 2024
11 August 2024
More in M&A >


Relevant Ones to Watch Companies

Reset all filters
Refine Search
Cartesian Therapeutics
Cartesian Therapeutics
Sapreme Technologies
Sapreme Technologies
Bluejay Therapeutics
Bluejay Therapeutics
Corner Therapeutics
Corner Therapeutics
GeneVentiv Therapeutics
GeneVentiv Therapeutics
Osivax
Osivax
Sirnaomics
Sirnaomics
Cellular Origins
Cellular Origins
Genevant Sciences
Dyne Therapeutics
HilleVax
Argo Biopharma

Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze