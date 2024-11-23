Lilly/Ranbaxy Review JV Investments

Ranbaxy Laboratories of India and US firm Eli Lilly are consideringscaling down the investment and size of their joint ventures in India and the USA (Marketletters passim), which the two firms decided to establish in 1995. The Indian venture was set up as an R&D and manufacturing JV, while the US unit is involved in marketing, notably products (essentially generics) developed by the Indian JV as well as certain Lilly and Ranbaxy products.
Total investment originally envisaged was $90 million. However, senior Ranbaxy managers say a reduction is under consideration because the US generics market is not now as lucrative as it was thought to be two years ago. A Ranbaxy source said that the Clinton health care program has not taken off, and conditions are seen to be "not very favorable."
The original product portfolio is also being reviewed and the number of products to be manufactured and launched is to be reduced.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze