Merck & Co's Propecia Shows Promise In Hair Loss

Data from Phase III clinical trials with Merck & Co's Propecia(finasteride 1mg), an oral treatment for male pattern hair loss, has demonstrated that it significantly increased hair growth in the majority of treated men. Results were presented at the American Academy of Dermatology meeting, and if approved will be the first prescription oral therapy to be indicated for the regrowth of hair.

The two multicenter, placebo-controlled trials enrolled 1,553 men with mild-to-moderate male pattern hair loss. Patients received either Propecia or placebo once a day for one year.

"107-Hair Improvement" By looking at a one-inch circle of active hair loss, it was determined that patients receiving Propecia had a 107-hair improvement against those taking placebo at the end of the trial period. Improvements were noted as early as three months after treatment initiation, with continued improvements over the 12 months.