Mixed Reaction To Genzyme's Seprafilm

Genzyme gained a recommendation for approval in the USA to market its hyaluronic acid-based bioresorbable membrane, Seprafilm, for the reduction of postoperative adhesions. The Food and Drug Administration panel recommended approval of Seprafilm in the two indications studied in clinical trials - in abdominal and gynecological surgery - but did not agree to a broader indication.
Seprafilm has been on the market in the Netherlands since November 1995, and was cleared for marketing in the European Union in February. It is already marketed in the UK and Sweden, and has also been approved in Canada and Singapore. The company filed for approval of a companion product, Sepracoat, in January.
Despite the favorable panel verdict, some analysts said the company had not clearly demonstrated the value of preventing adhesions and will have to struggle to create a market for Seprafilm. According to a Reuters report, Bear Sterns' David Molowa said that "they've shown that it works, that it prevents adhesions, but the question is what does that mean for the patients?"
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze