Neoral Launched For Arthritis In USA

Novartis Pharmaceuticals has launched its Neoral (ciclosporin)immunosuppressant for the treatment of a new indication, severe active rheumatoid arthritis, in the USA. The drug is already approved for this indication in several other countries, including the UK.
The drug is intended for use as a monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate in patients who have failed prior treatment with methotrexate, a population which may comprise up to 60% of methotrexate-treated patients.
Psoriasis Indication Neoral was also recently approved in the USA for the second-line treatment of severe recalcitrant plaque psoriasis, in addition to its existing indications for preventing organ transplant rejection in kidney, liver and heart transplants. A launch for this use is expected in the USA later this year. Neoral is already used for this purpose outside the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze