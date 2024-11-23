Neoral Launched For Arthritis In USA

Novartis Pharmaceuticals has launched its Neoral (ciclosporin)immunosuppressant for the treatment of a new indication, severe active rheumatoid arthritis, in the USA. The drug is already approved for this indication in several other countries, including the UK.

The drug is intended for use as a monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate in patients who have failed prior treatment with methotrexate, a population which may comprise up to 60% of methotrexate-treated patients.

Psoriasis Indication Neoral was also recently approved in the USA for the second-line treatment of severe recalcitrant plaque psoriasis, in addition to its existing indications for preventing organ transplant rejection in kidney, liver and heart transplants. A launch for this use is expected in the USA later this year. Neoral is already used for this purpose outside the USA.