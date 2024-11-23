Saturday 23 November 2024

Nine-Month Sales Up 15% At Novo Nordisk

14 November 1997

Danish company Novo Nordisk has reported a consolidated sales increaseof 15% for the first nine months of 1997 to 12.35 billion Danish kroner ($1.9 billion). Net income rose to 1.57 billion kroner, up 17% compared with the like, year-earlier period, while operating income was 2.21 billion kroner, up 25%.

The group's total licence fees and other operating revenues rose 41% to 467 million kroner, due principally to fees from the antidepressant Seroxat (paroxetine), which accounted for 387 million kroner. The company noted that a major reason for the rise was a 21% increase in the average sterling-kroner rate of exchange from the first nine months of 1996 to the corresponding period this year. Revenues from Seroxat in the Nordic countries declined significantly to 176 million kroner, down 27%, due to strong competition in the region and parallel imports in Norway.

The firm's health care business achieved turnover of 9.1 billion kroner, up 14%, which is due primarily to a positive impact from currency exchange rates of 4%. Revenues from diabetes products increased 16% to 6.44 billion kroner, driven by strong sales of the insulin product Penfill for NovoPen and the disposable pen NovoLet.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze