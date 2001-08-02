Novartis deal with Compugen on human protein database

Novartis and Israeli firm Compugen have entered into an agreement forthe Swiss firm to use the latter's technology services to accelerate identification of drug targets based on the analysis of fundamental gene and protein data. Under the deal, Novartis will utilize Compugen's LEADS computational biology platform to create a complete database that will detail gene expression "at the miniscule level of RNA."
According to Paul Herrling, head of global research for Novartis Pharma, "at a time when biotechs and pharmas are adapting to leverage the therapeutic potential of the human genome, Novartis aims to set the standard for how the pharmaceutical industry can swiftly translate the promise of this new science into meaningful therapies."
