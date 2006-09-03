Novartis' Exjade approved by EC

Switzerland-based drug major Novartis says that the European Commission has granted approval for its drug Exjade (deferasirox), used in the treatment of transfusional iron overload, in all 25 member states of the European Union. The firm added that the decision would allow patients with a broad range of transfusion-dependent anemias access to the once-daily, oral iron-chelator. The drug is also approved in the EU for use in the treatment of chronic iron overload in patients aged six and over suffering from beta thalassemia major, as well as a therapy for chronic iron overload in patients in whom the standard treatment deferoxamine is either contraindicated or inadequate.
