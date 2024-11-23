Novartis Names Management

Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, which are merging to form the new pharmaceutical entity Novartis (Marketetters passim), have appointed some 3,500 managers for the combined company. Further management appointments are to be made on a decentralized basis by managers nominated by Novartis to date, the two firms announced last week. All further management designations are expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Almost 300 task forces have been established, and their charters and work plans have been approved by the Novartis integration group steering committee. "We are on schedule with our synergy targets as well as our ambitious time schedule," commented Novartis president designate, Daniel Vasella.
UK Appointments The UK Novartis management team has been named. Novartis Pharma UK chief executive designate is Jacques Racloz, Bill Keane, currently Ciba UK head of finance, will be the unit's finance and administration director, and Norman Hardman is to become R&D director, with Richard Noyelle appointed medical director. Justin van Gennep will be marketing and sales director.
