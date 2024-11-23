Novartis Ruling To Come Soon?

The European Commission is edging closer to a decision regarding the merger of Ciba and Sandoz of Switzerland to form Novartis. Competition Commissioner Karel Van Miert told the Financial Times that the Commission hopes to decide on the case by the end of the current month but a decision might not be possible before the August recess. The deadline for the ruling is September 10.
Novartis' core business area will be health care and industry observers seem to think that many measures required by the Commission for the merger to go ahead are unlikely to affect the health care business. The concerns seem to be focused on the crop protection business, which will give Novartis a dominant position in that market.
Previous concerns regarding certain parts of Novartis' pharmaceuticals business, such as its position in the osteoporosis and blood pressure markets, appear to have been put aside, reports the Financial Times.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze