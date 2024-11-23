Novartis/Tamro Swedish Distribution Agreement

Swiss drugmaker Novartis has signed an agreement with Finish group Tamrofor the distribution of all its medicines by the latter's subsidiary ADA AB in Sweden. A deal for a similar arrangement in Finland was signed earlier by the two companies.
In a statement from Tamro, Novartis' sales in Sweden for 1996 were put at 700 million Swedish kroner ($91 million). The deal will also "strengthen the realization of the Nordic Concept benefits," a single-channel system, with pharmaceutical distribution based in agreements between the drug plant and the distributor, which, says Tamro, is unique to Finland and Sweden.
Tamro also announced that its group sales for the January-April 1997 period amounted to 4.07 billion markka ($797.8 million), down 1% on the previous year. The decline is attributed to a change in the Swedish reimbursement system, which led to hoarding of drugs. Swedish turnover for the period was down 11% to 2.35 billion markka.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze