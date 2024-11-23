NOVO NORDISK GAINS CHINA LAND-USE RIGHTS

Danish drugs and bioindustrial group Novo Nordisk has obtained land-use rights for a 160,000-square meter industrial site outside the city of Tianjin in China. The site will be the home of a production facility for industrial enzymes initially and, later, a facility for the production of pharmaceuticals.
The company's total investment in China over the next 8-10 years could amount to $210 million and, when fully operational, the Tianjin plant will function as part of Novo Nordisk's international production network, making enzymes for the Chinese market as well as for exports.
Novo Nordisk' president and chief executive, Mads Ovlisen, noting that the new site is large enough to incorporate pharmaceutical manufacturing, said "plans for this phase of the project are still at a very early stage," and "the scope of the pharmaceutical plant and timing of its construction will depend on the developments of the pharmaceutical market in China over the coming years."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze