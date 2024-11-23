Saturday 23 November 2024

Novo Nordisk In Disease Management Partnership

7 July 1996

Novo Nordisk of Denmark has entered into a multi-year collaboration with the Mayo Clinic in the USA to improve the management of diabetes worldwide. The companies will pursue clinical projects to help improve patient management of diabetes, the development of a diabetes research center, and global medical education programs.

NN says that the cornerstone of the agreement is the refinement and eventual distribution of an electronic means of recording and managing medical data for people with diabetes.

Lars Rebien Sorensen, corporate executive vice president for health care at NN said: "information technology is the way of the future and we are honored to be working with the Mayo Clinic to help maximize the benefits of the electronic data base, as well as to help improve opportunities for information access through a variety of educational opportunities for health care professionals."

