NovoNordisk pays $69M to Argos for SLE MAb

USA-based immunotherapy specialist Argos Therapeutics (formerly Merix Bioscience) has licensed its antibody technology to Danish health care group Novo Nordisk for R&D into a treatment for systemic immune disorders, including systemic lupus erythematosus.
Under the terms of the deal, Argos will receive up to $69.0 million comprised of upfront and milestone payments, in addition to royalties on potential future sales of products.
The licensed technology derives from research Argos undertook in collaboration with the USA's Baylor Institute for Immunology Research with a grant from the Alliance for Lupus Research, where it identified specific monoclonal antibodies targeting a critical molecule in the onset and maintenance of systemic autoimmune disorders.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze