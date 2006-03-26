NovoNordisk pays $69M to Argos for SLE MAb

USA-based immunotherapy specialist Argos Therapeutics (formerly Merix Bioscience) has licensed its antibody technology to Danish health care group Novo Nordisk for R&D into a treatment for systemic immune disorders, including systemic lupus erythematosus.

Under the terms of the deal, Argos will receive up to $69.0 million comprised of upfront and milestone payments, in addition to royalties on potential future sales of products.

The licensed technology derives from research Argos undertook in collaboration with the USA's Baylor Institute for Immunology Research with a grant from the Alliance for Lupus Research, where it identified specific monoclonal antibodies targeting a critical molecule in the onset and maintenance of systemic autoimmune disorders.