Organizational Changes At Novartis

Novartis of Switzerland is implementing organizational changes designedto further accelerate the pace of decision-making and enhance flexibility in responding to local growth opportunities by establishing a new regional management organization in its pharmaceutical sector.

The changes are as follows: the USA, Japan, Europe, the Americas and the Asia/Pacific region will, together with the global marketing function, report directly to Pierre Douaze, head of Novartis' worldwide pharmaceuticals business, thereby eliminating two layers of managment. The regions will participate in the Pharmaceuticals International Board, which provides overall sector leadership for the group's market activities. The regions will also include human resources and information technology functions.

"These changes will strengthen local decision-making authority and accountability and expand the representation of regions in the corporate pharmaceuticals management boards," commented Mr Douaze.