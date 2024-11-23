Organon Wins Patent Dispute

A District Court in Germany has ruled that Organon Teknika, a subsidiary of the Dutch chemical and pharmaceutical group Akzo Nobel, does not directly or indirectly infringe nucleic acid amplification patents owned by Swiss company Hoffmann-La Roche.
Organon manufactures and sells diagnostic tests for HIV, which are based on its patented NASBA nucleic acid amplification technology. Roche alleges that the NASBA technology infringes its patents on the PCR amplification technology.
The Court found that the NASBA technology is fundamentally different from the procedure protected by the Hoffmann-La Roche patents. Organon says it is confident that the current litigation in France, the USA and the UK, as well as any appeal procedures, will also be decided in the company's favor.
