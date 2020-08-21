$1.6 billion settlement for US Essure claims

German pharma giant Bayer (BAYN: DE) has announced the settlement of around 90% of US legal claims related to Essure, a discontinued medical device for female sterilization.

The Leverkusen-based company will pay approximately $1.6 billion, including an allowance for outstanding claims, and is in resolution discussions for the remaining plaintiffs.

Bayer has not admitted wrongdoing or liability, and the settlement amount is covered by existing provisions, the firm said.