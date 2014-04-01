ACC 2014: Bayer presents new data for Xarelto and initiates new Phase III trials

German drug major Bayer (BAYN: DE) presented new analyses from the pivotal ROCKET AF and EINSTEIN clinical trials at the American College of Cardiology’s 63rd Annual Scientific Session for its oral anticoagulant Xarelto (rivaroxaban).
The company said that as the use of Xarelto continues to grow across a broad range of venous and arterial thromboembolic (VAT) disorders, these data insights help to address unanswered questions that are being faced in daily clinical practice. This included insights into patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (AF), obese patients and those on Warfarin.
Initiates two new Phase III trials
