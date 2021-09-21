Saturday 8 November 2025

AstraZeneca commits $360m to manufacturing facility in Ireland

Pharmaceutical
21 September 2021
astrazeneca_big

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) today revealed plans to establish a next-generation active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility for small molecules near Dublin, Ireland, to ensure the company’s global supply network is fit for future growth.

The new plant will allow for late-stage development and early commercial supply, adopting state of the art process technology and digital innovation that is designed to meet the needs of the company’s new medicines pipeline with speed and agility.

The $360 million planned investment at the Alexion Campus in College Park, Dublin, is expected to create about 100 highly skilled direct jobs, including scientists and engineers, and further indirect jobs. The project, which will provide an important boost to the local economy and to the country’s life-sciences sector, was developed with the support and collaboration of Ireland’s investment agency, IDA Ireland.

