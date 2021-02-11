AstraZeneca predicts 2021 revenue rise to reach low-teens

Shares in Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) were 1% higher after Thursday morning’s trading.

Markets were reacting to the Cambridge-based firm’s presentation of its financial results for the fourth quarter and 2020 as a whole, along with its forecasts for 2021.

"The proposed acquisition of Alexion is intended to accelerate our scientific and commercial evolution even further"The group’s revenue for the fourth quarter was up 11% at $7.41 billion, and for the year it jumped 9% to $26.62 billion.