Bayer links with Johns Hopkins on new ophthalmic therapies

German life sciences major Bayer (BAYN: DE) and The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, USA, have entered into a five-year collaboration agreement to jointly develop new ophthalmic therapies targeting retinal diseases.

Under the terms of the accord, Bayer HealthCare will work jointly with the university on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for the treatment of serious back-of-the-eye diseases that affect many people worldwide, including age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), geographic atrophy, Stargardt's disease, and retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

Under the agreement, Bayer and the Wilmer Eye Institute of Johns Hopkins will jointly conduct research activities evaluating new targets and disease mechanisms, drug delivery technologies, and biomarkers for back-of-the-eye diseases with high unmet medical need. Both parties will contribute personnel and infrastructure to address important scientific questions. Bayer will have an option for the exclusive use of the collaboration results. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.