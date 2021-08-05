Bayer shares slump despite increased sales and earnings guidance

German drugmaker Bayer (BAYN: DE) looked set to close Thursday’s trading with brutal stock market losses of around 7%.
Markets were reacting to both Bayer’s second-quarter financial results and its acquisition of US biopharma Vividion Therapeutics for an upfront cost of $1.5 billion.
"We have achieved major successes in developing and launching drugs, some of which have blockbuster potential"Group sales in the quarter increased by 13% to 10.85 billion euros ($12.84 billion). A sales consensus provided by Vara Research saw sales coming in at 10.16 billion euros.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze