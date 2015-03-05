Biopharma sector subject to highest economic uncertainty of major European industries: report

The European biopharma sector faces the highest level of risk and economic uncertainty of six key European industries, according to a study by Deloitte commissioned by Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Europe-based subsidiary Janssen.

The study compared the biopharma, commercial aircraft manufacturing, automotive, consumer electronics, food manufacturing and generic pharma industries, with each being measured against seven risk-related metrics selected based on relevance and the availability of data. These included investment required for products to reach the market, research and development intensity and regulatory differences.

While high levels of risk and uncertainty exist in several industries, the biopharma sector faces the highest level of uncertainty across the entire value chain. The study concluded that the economic and societal value of Europe’s biopharma sector can be sustained if collaboration increases and risks are adequately rewarded.