Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly revise diabetes alliance in certain countries

In a move that will strengthen their 2011 alliance by enhancing efficiencies and enabling greater focus on product launches, German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim and US peer Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) are changing the operational and financial structure of their diabetes alliance in certain countries.
Under the revised agreement, 17 countries representing more than 90% of the alliance’s anticipated market opportunity will continue their co-promotion work. In all other countries, the companies will exclusively commercialize the respective molecules they brought to the alliance. The changes will be implemented starting January 1, 2015.
The scope of the alliance will remain unchanged in the following 17 countries: USA, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, UK, Republic of Ireland, Portugal, Canada, Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan, Brazil, and Mexico.
Under a revised agreement, Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly will exclusively commercialize the respective molecules they brought to the alliance in all other countries under revised financial terms that will include an upfront payment and ongoing payments paid to Lilly in lieu of commission payments in those markets.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze