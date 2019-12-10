BRIEF—Grünenthal names Jan Adams as chief scientific officer

German family-owned drugmaker Grünenthal today announced that Dr Jan Adams has been appointed chief scientific officer (CSO) and a member of the corporate executive board effective January 1, 2020.

Since July 2019, Dr Adams has already served as acting CSO, leading the strategic re-alignment of Grünenthal’s R&D organization.

Dr Adams brings over 15 years of experience in healthcare and the biopharmaceutical industry.

He joined Grünenthal in July 2017 as head corporate strategy and portfolio management, working at the interface between strategy, research, development and commercial.

Prior to joining Grünenthal, he served as a member of the global R&D leadership team at Takeda in Boston, USA, where he held the position of Head Strategic Management & Planning.

Previously, he was a leader in McKinsey & Company’s global Pharmaceutical and Medical Products practice working with clients in Europe, USA and Asia.

He started his career as a resident in cardiology and a project leader in clinical development and medical affairs at Novartis.