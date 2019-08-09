Bayer flip flops amid Roundup settlement claims

A report claiming that Bayer (BAYN: DE) was proposing a multi-billion dollar settlement of its US lawsuits over the alleged-cancer causing properties of Roundup (glyphosate) herbicide led the company’s shares to jump as high as 8% at one point on Friday.
Bloomberg cited ‘people familiar with the negotiations’ as saying that the German life sciences group would pay up to $8 billion to settle claims from around 18,400 claimants, with Friday morning’s report admitting that the agreement might be months away.
This share rise was welcome, as during the 14-month period since Bayer’s $63 billion acquisition of Monsanto, the company’s market value has dropped by more than a third, largely due to the Roundup lawsuits.
