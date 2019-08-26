Performance of top-20 pharma companies in 2018

The global innovation bio/pharma industry saw another year of strong performance, according to a new review of the sector.

Data and analytics company GlobalData’s report shows that 16 of the top 20 publicly traded pharma players globally reported year-on-year (YoY) growth in their revenue, with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) heading the pack in terms of total sales, and Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE) coming fifth. However, both these derive a significant portion of their revenues from non-pharma businesses, notably Bayer in crop sciences, where the acquisition of Monsanto boosted that part of its sales substantially. Switzerland’s Roche (ROG: SIX) was second by sales.

GlobalData analyzed the YoY change and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for revenue, operating profit and net profit of the global publicly traded pharma companies over the past five years and selected the global top 20 firms based on 2018 revenues and the innovative nature of their revenues. This data is taken from the GlobalData Pharma Intelligence Center’s Financials, Deals, and Drug Sales database and Consensus Forecast database.