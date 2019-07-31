Shire nearly doubles Takeda revenue, but adjusted figure down 0.8%

Analzying Takeda’s (TYO: 4502) latest quarterly financials is all about perspective, given that it is the first time that they include a full quarter of sales of products from Shire, the firm it acquired for $62 billion.
Overall, revenue at the Japanese drugmaker rose by 89% to 849.1 billion yen ($7.82 billion) compared to the first quarter of 2018, reflecting the increased size of the portfolio, but Takeda’s adjusted pro-forma revenue figure, taking the acquired products into account, showed a 0.8% decline.
Reported operating profit declined 90% to 9.9 billion yen, largely impacted by one-time integration costs as well as non-cash purchase accounting expenses and increased amortization of intangibles and impairment.
