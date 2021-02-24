Bio/Pharma companies' Q4 2020 market performance impacted by COVID-19

The market performance of the top 20 Bio/Pharma companies is still being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, either positively for companies developing a vaccine for the disease or negatively for those working on a treatment, says data and analytics company Global Data.

Madeleine Roche, analyst at GlobalData comments: “Drug sales for Q4 2020 heavily influenced company performance, with COVID-19 vaccines driving market cap growth, but COVID-19 therapeutics possibly causing a decline.”

The top 10 companies - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Roche (ROG: SIX), Novartis (NOVN: VX), Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) and AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) experienced the most growth, with the top five companies (J&J, Roche, Novartis, Merck & Co, Pfizer) maintaining their ranking from the third quarter of 2020, she noted.