BRIEF—J&J wins Breakthrough Designation for RSV vaccine

Janssen, Johnson & Johnson’s pharma arm, has secured Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the US regulator for an investigational vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in older adults.

Global therapy area head Johan Van Hoof said: "With no preventive vaccines or effective antiviral treatments currently available, RSV remains a significant cause of illness in at-risk populations, particularly older adults.”

The vaccine candidate is now eligible for all associated FDA features to expedite its development and review. It is currently in a Phase IIb proof of concept study.