Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—J&J wins Breakthrough Designation for RSV vaccine

Pharmaceutical
5 September 2019

Janssen, Johnson & Johnson’s pharma arm, has secured Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the US regulator for an investigational vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in older adults.

Global therapy area head Johan Van Hoof said: "With no preventive vaccines or effective antiviral treatments currently available, RSV remains a significant cause of illness in at-risk populations, particularly older adults.”

The vaccine candidate is now eligible for all associated FDA features to expedite its development and review. It is currently in a Phase IIb proof of concept study.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Sanofi Pasteur’s Quadracel vaccine gets FDA approval
26 March 2015
Pharmaceutical
FTC puts conditions on GSK/Novartis consumer JV
27 November 2014
Pharmaceutical
US Pharma now developing 44 drugs/vaccines for HIV/AIDS
11 September 2014
Pharmaceutical
GSK to expand global vaccines footprint with new R&D center in the USA
3 April 2015


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze