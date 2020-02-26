Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—New chairman on Bayer supervisory board

Pharmaceutical
26 February 2020

Norbert Winkeljohann is to become chairman of Bayer’s supervisory board, replacing Werner Wenning, who will retire at the end of April 2020.

Dr Winkeljohann served as chairman of the board at the European business of PricewaterhouseCoopers until June 2018 and has been part of the supervisory board since May 2018.

Outgoing chairman Werner Wenning said: “the integration of the acquired agriculture business is going very well and good progress is being made with the announced efficiency, structural and portfolio measures.”

“Also, we have made and continue to make progress in handling the legal issues in the U.S. That’s why now is a good time to hand over to my successor,” he added.

