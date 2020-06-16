BRIEF—New president at Bayer USA

Bayer’s US president Philip Blake has announced his retirement, with Patrick Lockwood-Taylor due to take over from August.

Mr Lockwood-Taylor, who joined Bayer in August 2018, previously spent 20 years in senior leadership roles at consumer healthcare company Procter & Gamble.

He will retain many of the responsibilities of his current role as regional president of consumer health North America.

Commenting on his appointment, he said: “There is tremendous opportunity for growth for Bayer in America, as the leading life science company.”