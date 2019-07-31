BRIEF—Paladin Labs to commercialize pracinostat in Canada

Paladin Labs, an operating company of Endo International, has acquired exclusive rights to commercialize and distribute pracinostat in Canada from Swiss pharma group Helsinn following Canadian regulatory approval.

Paladin will be responsible for the registration, distribution, sales, marketing, medical affairs, pricing and reimbursement activities in connection with pracinostat in Canada.

Helsinn will be responsible for supplying the drug to Paladin and will retain all international development rights, including clinical development activities.

Pracinostat is a novel oral histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor that is in a pivotal Phase III study in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are unfit for intensive chemotherapy.

It is also being evaluated in a Phase II study in naïve patients with high or very high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).