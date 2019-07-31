Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Paladin Labs to commercialize pracinostat in Canada

Pharmaceutical
31 July 2019

Paladin Labs, an operating company of Endo International, has acquired exclusive rights to commercialize and distribute pracinostat in Canada from Swiss pharma group Helsinn following Canadian regulatory approval.

Paladin will be responsible for the registration, distribution, sales, marketing, medical affairs, pricing and reimbursement activities in connection with pracinostat in Canada.

Helsinn will be responsible for supplying the drug to Paladin and will retain all international development rights, including clinical development activities.

Pracinostat is a novel oral histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor that is in a pivotal Phase III study in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are unfit for intensive chemotherapy.

It is also being evaluated in a Phase II study in naïve patients with high or very high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Helsinn out-licenses pracinostat in South America
2 September 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze