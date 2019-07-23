Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Sanofi seeks to take Tamiflu OTC in USA

Pharmaceutical
23 July 2019

France’s Sanofi has signed an exclusive over-the-counter (OTC) agreement with Roche for the rights to Tamiflu (oseltamivir) in the USA.

Sanofi will be responsible for leading FDA negotiations to facilitate the switch to OTC status, and the subsequent marketing, medical affairs and distribution activities. Tamiflu is currently sold in the USA by Roche subsidiary Genentech.

Alan Main, executive VP of consumer healthcare at Sanofi, said: “The US market is the largest OTC market in the world and a successful switch of Tamiflu to OTC would support our global cough and cold strategy by expanding into flu with a sustainable point of difference in the market.”

Roche will continue to market Tamiflu in the rest of the world. Sanofi will retain the rights to first negotiations for switch rights in other selected markets.



