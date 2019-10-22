BRIEF—Zuellig partners with Lilly in Malaysia and Thailand

Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare service provider in Asia, has announced two new strategic partnerships with Eli Lilly to market, sell and distribute the healthcare manufacturer's existing and new products in Malaysia and Thailand.

Lilly is a global healthcare company with a heritage of more than 140 years, committed to creating high-quality life-changing medicines that meet real needs to make life better for people around the world. In both Malaysia and Thailand, it has proudly served healthcare professionals and their patients with innovative medicines in the areas of diabetes, oncology, men's health, bone health, diseases impacting the central nervous system and immunology with several leading brands in the market.

"We are excited to represent Lilly's innovative portfolio of products to the communities in both countries. Our team is also committed to launch new products from Lilly to meet the evolving healthcare needs in the region and to ensure patients will get access to the healthcare they need," said John Graham, senior vice president commercial solutions Zuellig Pharma.

As one of the largest healthcare services groups in Asia, Zuellig Pharma aims to continue establishing new strategic alliances to deliver on the promise of making healthcare more accessible in the region. Under this new business model, Zuellig Pharma intends to grow Lilly's innovative products across a number of diverse therapeutic categories. In doing so, Zuellig Pharma will develop world class capabilities in Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology and CNS.